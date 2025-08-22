In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Faith Schaefer, Organizer for the Spencer County Relay for Life, to discuss their upcoming celebration and fundraising event happening on Saturday, August 23rd, 2025 at Chrisney Elementary, along with details on how the fundraising efforts help those dealing with cancer in the Southern Indiana region.

Learn how you can support Spencer County Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society today: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=110183

https://youtu.be/SwiumxAj5lg