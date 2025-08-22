Latest News

Huntingburg Herbstfest and Dale Fall Fest Programing to be Broadcasted by 18 WJTS Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office Releases Mid-2025 Noteworthy Drug Case Updates Deaconess Memorial Medical Center Awardedfor Efforts to Improve Rural Stroke Care Comedian Steven Quezada is set to Bring the Laughs to The Astra on October 4 Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County Selects Jacques Family for 22nd Home Build

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Faith Schaefer, Organizer for the Spencer County Relay for Life, to discuss their upcoming celebration and fundraising event happening on Saturday, August 23rd, 2025 at Chrisney Elementary, along with details on how the fundraising efforts help those dealing with cancer in the Southern Indiana region.

Learn how you can support Spencer County Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society today: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=110183

https://youtu.be/SwiumxAj5lg

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Related Post