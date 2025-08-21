Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County is proud to announce the Jacques family as the partner family for its 22nd home build. This milestone project continues the affiliate’s mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope.

The partner family, led by Vanessa Jacques, includes her five children: Annika (17), Brookelyn (15), Kynlei (13), Tayah (9), and Dawson (7). Vanessa has been a dedicated member of the Dubois County community for many years. She currently serves as Assistant Director at A Kid’s Place, where she has been an integral part of the team since 2015.

Beyond her professional role, Vanessa is deeply involved in community life. She co-leads her daughter’s Girl Scout Troop, enjoys event planning and camping, and is a proud supporter at her children’s many sporting activities.

Her oldest daughter, Annika, recently began her college journey at Vincennes University Jasper Campus, pursuing a degree in nursing. Her four younger children are active participants in local sports and extracurricular programs, reflecting the family’s strong ties to the community.

“We are beyond blessed to be given this opportunity of building and owning our own home to make lasting family memories, thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County,” shared Vanessa Jacques.

Construction of the Jacques family’s home will begin this fall in St. Anthony, Indiana. Through the partnership of local volunteers, donors, and community members, Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County continues its legacy of helping families achieve strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership.

For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County or to learn how to get involved, please visit www.duboishabitat.org.