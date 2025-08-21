Dubois County Sheriff’s Deputy Haas has completed multiple advanced training programs through CIT International, strengthening the county’s efforts in crisis response and public safety.

With support from the Indiana chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Deputy Haas has been designated as the county’s new Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Coordinator. Her training includes the 40-hour CIT Train-the-Trainer program and participation in the International CIT Conference in Anaheim, California.

Through this training, Deputy Haas gained advanced skills in de-escalation, crisis prevention, threat assessment, and recognition of mental health symptoms. She is now certified to provide in-service training for local officers and is working with the Dubois County CIT Team to host the county’s first 40-hour Crisis Response and Intervention Training in 2026.

The initiative is expected to expand local law enforcement’s ability to safely respond to mental health crises and connect individuals with appropriate support.