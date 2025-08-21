Diana Byrne, age 90, of Jasper, passed away peacefully at Legacy Living on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Diana Jean Raymond was born on September 15, 1934 in Flint, Mi. Her parents, Phillip and Anna, raised Diana, her older sister Dolores and her younger brother Douglas in Mount Morris, Michigan.

Diana was on vacation in Houghton Lake, Michigan when she met her future husband, Donald E. Byrne. They were married in 1958 and moved to the Detroit area where they worked and raised their two children, Linda and Steve.

In 1980, Diana and Don bought an A & W restaurant which they owned and operated for 20 years. After Don’s death in 1998, Diana was able to fulfill a long-held dream and moved to Florida, where she lived for almost 20 years. While in Florida Diana met Bob Reid who became her partner. Diana and Bob loved their life in Florida. They bought an RV and had many adventures. Diana moved to Jasper, Indiana in 2020 to be closer to family.

Diana was a fiercely independent woman who never met a DIY project she couldn’t handle. Her grit and determination were admirable and something to behold. She loved making things, playing cards, travelling, entertaining and especially her beloved pets. She was proud of her family and loved it when they could be together.

Diana was loved and is survived by her children, Linda Kahle (John), and Steve Byrne, (Maureen). Five grandchildren, Caroline Mattingly (Justin), Daniel Kahle (Julia) , Emma Monahan (Clay), Hannah Mohapatra (Pranoy) and Steven Byrne. Seven great grandchildren, Jonah, Jack, Harriet, Charlie, Willa, Mabel and Graham.

Diana’s family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Legacy Living for the loving care they gave her. Their compassionate hearts and hands will forever be treasured by her family. We are eternally grateful.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life service at a future date. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com