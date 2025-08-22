18 WJTS-TV is announcing the 2025 Huntingburg Herbstfest and Dale Fall Fest Pageants and Parades will be aired on television and posted to YouTube on its channels.
The TV programing schedule is as follows:
2025 Dale Fall Fest Pageant – Taking place Sunday, August 31st, at 6:00PM EST at Heritage Hills High School Auditorium
- Wednesday, September 10th, 2025 at 8:00PM EST / 7:00PM CST
- Sunday, September 14th, 2025 at 1:00PM EST / 12:00PM CST
2025 Dale Fall Fest Parade – Taking place Saturday, September 6th at 3:00PM EST
- Thursday, September 11th, 2025 at 8:00PM EST / 7:00PM CST
- Sunday, September 14th, 2025 at 2:30PM EST / 1:30PM CST
2025 Huntingburg Herbstfest Pageant – Taking place Sunday, September 21st, at 6:00 PM EST in Market Street Park
- Wednesday, October 1st, 2025 at 8:00PM EST / 7:00PM CST
- Sunday, October 5th, 2025 at 1:00PM EST / 12:00PM CST
2025 Huntingburg Herbstfest Parade – Taking place Sunday, September 28th, at 2:00PM EST
- Thursday, October 2nd, 2025 at 8:00PM EST / 7:00PM CST
- Sunday, October 5th, 2025 at 2:00PM EST / 1:00PM CST
All programming will be posted to youtube.com/18wjts following its initial airing.
