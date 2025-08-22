Dubois County Prosecutor Beth Schroeder recently provided updates on some noteworthy drug cases filed and concluded in mid-2025.

So far in 2025, the prosecuting attorneys of the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office have been diligently working to charge and resolve several high-level felony drug cases filed in the Dubois County Superior Court.

On July 2, 2025, in the Dubois Superior Court, Jason M. Keller, 42, of Stendal, entered into a Plea Agreement with the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office that called for him to plead guilty to Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony. Under the agreement, the sentence was to be left to the discretion of the Court, but would not exceed 15 years executed at the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC). Under Indiana law, the range of penalties for a Level 2 felony is between 10 and 30 years, with an advisory sentence of 17.5 years.

The sentencing in Keller’s case occurred on August 12, 2025, before the Honorable Anthony Quinn. The Dubois County Probation Department recommended that Keller receive the maximum sentence permitted by the plea agreement, with all time to be executed in prison at the IDOC.

The State, by its elected prosecutor Beth Schroeder, concurred with that recommendation and asked that Keller be sentenced to the maximum amount of time permitted by the plea agreement. Judge Quinn ultimately followed the recommendations of both the Dubois County Probation Department and the Prosecutor’s Office and sentenced Keller to 15 years in prison at the IDOC.

Judge Quinn also ordered that he be eligible to participate in IDOC’s Recovery While Incarcerated (RWI) program after the completion of 5 years. RWI is an addiction recovery program offered by the IDOC that Courts often consider when determining whether to grant a sentence modification.

On February 19, 2025, in the Dubois Superior Court, Robert A. Rasche, 41, of Dubois, entered into a Plea Agreement with the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office that called for him to plead guilty to Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony. Pursuant to the agreement, the sentence was to be left to the discretion of the Court, but would not exceed 15 years executed at the IDOC.

The sentencing in Rasche’s case occurred on June 13, 2025, before Judge Quinn. The Dubois County Probation Department recommended that Rasche be sentenced to 9 years in prison at the IDOC, with the opportunity to participate in Recovery While Incarcerated after the completion of 6 years.

The State, by its deputy prosecutor Logan Bromm, recommended that Rasche be sentenced to the maximum amount of time permitted by the plea agreement, with the opportunity to complete Recovery While Incarcerated at the IDOC after the completion of 10 years. Judge Quinn ultimately sentenced Rasche to 15 years in prison at the IDOC and ordered that he be eligible to participate in RWI upon arrival.

On June 23, 2025, in the Dubois Superior Court, Brandon Bullock, 40, of Dale, entered into a Plea Agreement with the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office that called for him to plead guilty to Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. The penalty range for a Level 4 felony is between 2 and 12 years, with an advisory sentence of 6 years. Bullock entered into a fixed plea that called for him to be sentenced to 8 years, the first 5 of which will be served at the IDOC with the remaining 3 years to be served on home detention with GPS monitoring. On July 21, 2025, the Hon. Anthony Quinn accepted the parties’ Plea Agreement and sentenced Bullock accordingly.

On April 15, 2025, in the Dubois Superior Court, Gerald S. Carman, 49, of Ferdinand, entered into a Plea Agreement with the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office that called for him to plead guilty to Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony. Pursuant to the agreement, the sentence was to be left to the discretion of the Court, but would not exceed 15 years executed at the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC). The case against Carman was filed in 2021, and he was extradited from California back to the State of Indiana in August 2024 to answer for said charges.

The sentencing in Carman’s case occurred on May 27, 2025, before the Honorable Nathan Verkamp. The Dubois County Probation Department recommended that Carman be sentenced to 12 years in prison at the IDOC. The State, by its deputy prosecutor Jenelle Murling, asked that Carman be sentenced to the maximum amount of time permitted by the plea agreement. Judge Verkamp ultimately followed the recommendation of the Dubois County Probation Department and sentenced Carman to 12 years in prison at the IDOC.

August 13, 2025 was a particularly eventful day, during which officers with the Jasper Police Department and the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office arrested a total of 4 individuals through 2 separate narcotics investigations involving high-level dealing offenses in the span of 24 hours:

Eldra Graves, 41, of Illinois, was charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, as a Level 2 felony; Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, as a Level 2 felony; Possession of Methamphetamine, as a Level 3 felony; Possession of Marijuana, as a Class B misdemeanor; and Possession of Paraphernalia, as a Class C misdemeanor. These charges were filed on August 15, 2025, and the Court set bond at $25,000 cash only. Should Graves post bond, he would be placed on Enhanced Pre-Trial Monitoring, which would include random drug and alcohol screens.

Melinda Potts, 37, of Illinois, was charged with Aiding in Dealing in Methamphetamine, as a Level 2 felony; Aiding in Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, as a Level 2 felony; Possession of Marijuana, as a Class B misdemeanor,; and Possession of Paraphernalia, as a Class C misdemeanor. The Court set bond at $10,000 cash only. Should Potts post bond, she would be placed on Enhanced Pre-Trial Monitoring, which would include random drug and alcohol screens.

The weight of the alleged methamphetamine seized in the case involving Graves and Potts was approximately 112 grams (or 4 ounces).

Chad Farley, 43, of Jasper, was charged with Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance, as a Level 2 felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance, as a Level 6 felony; Possession of a Narcotic Drug, as a Level 6 felony; Possession of Marijuana, as a Class B misdemeanor; and Possession of Paraphernalia, as a Class C misdemeanor. The Court set bond at $20,000 cash only. Should Farley post bond, he would be placed on Enhanced Pre-Trial Monitoring, which would include random drug and alcohol screens.

Joezie Farley, 25, of Jasper, was charged with Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance, as a Level 2 felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance, as a Level 6 felony; Possession of a Narcotic Drug, as a Level 6 felony; Possession of Marijuana, as a Class B misdemeanor; and Possession of Paraphernalia, as a Class C misdemeanor. The Court set bond at $10,000 cash only. Should Farley post bond, she would be placed on Enhanced Pre-Trial Monitoring, which would include random drug and alcohol screens.

The weight of the alleged psilocybin mushrooms seized in the case involving the Farleys was approximately 1,621 grams (or 3.5 pounds).

Officers also seized several storage tubs of actively growing mushrooms, as well as an AK-47 rifle in this case.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

In 2025 alone, the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office filed high-level drug dealing cases against a total of 17 individuals. These charges are often the result of thorough and prolonged narcotics investigations that include police surveillance and the organization of controlled buys.

The Prosecutor’s Office has been working collaboratively with narcotics detectives from both the Jasper Police Department and the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office to assist in their coordinated efforts to combat the flow of harmful illicit substances into Dubois County.

The Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office team consists of Beth Schroeder, the elected prosecutor, and four deputy prosecutors: Tiffany Houchin (chief deputy), Dan Wilkinson, Jenelle Murling, and Logan Bromm.