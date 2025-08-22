Marie C. Seifert, age 72, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 4:12 p.m. on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana.

Marie was born in Washington, Indiana, on February 28, 1953, to Herman J. and Eva Catherine (Nolan) McAtee. She married Dennis Seifert on October 9, 1976, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Loogootee.

She was a graduate of Loogootee High School. She went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Vincennes University.

She worked as an LPN at Daviess County Hospital and the OBGYN department at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Once she started her family, she became a stay-at-home mother and babysat for other families. As her children got older, she worked as a supervisor at K-Mart and delivered flowers for Wilson Flowers.

Marie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Daughters of Isabella Circle #140, and the Ladies of Auxiliary of the American Legion Post #147.

She was an avid gardener and enjoyed caring for her children and grandchildren. She loved playing cards, singing karaoke, cooking, painting, and ceramic classes.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dennis Seifert, Jasper; four children: Brian (Jami) Seifert, Jasper; Kimberley (Brandon) Leinenbach, Jasper; Crystal (Todd) Senninger, Jasper; Shelly (Jeffrey) Alexander, Noblesville; 10 grandchildren: Hannah, Aiden, and Charlie Seifert, Gavin, Jace, and Callie Leinenbach, Avery and Brayden Senninger, Katherine and Johnathan Alexander, two sisters: Helen (Harold) Frick and Sharon McAtee, three brothers: James McAtee, Raymond (Karla) McAtee, and Steven (Mary Ann) McAtee, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers: Donald and Dr. Lawrence McAtee.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Marie C. Seifert will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 26, at the Becher-Kluesner downtown funeral home. The Ladies of the Auxiliary will have a service at 6:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetic Association, St. Joseph Catholic Church, or a favorite charity.

