The Jim Walton Community Impact Award Recipient was recently announced as Denny Spinner, Executive Director of Indiana University’s Center for Rural Engagement, on July 30, at the 2025 Stand Up Rural America Summit held in Canyon, Texas.

This award was designed to recognize other changemakers, trailblazers and catalysts who have gone above and beyond the norm to create positive change in their communities or regions. This honor is awarded annually at the Stand Up Rural America Summit to a deserving individual, team or organization who epitomizes Jim Walton, Founder of Brand Acceleration’s, “going the extra mile is always worth it” attitude.

The individual, teams and organizations nominated for this award exemplified as a Champion of Rural America in words and actions, a Catalyst for tangible growth in their community or region, a Supporter of Economic Development, Community Development, Tourism Development, Workforce Development, Downtown Revitalization, Business Retention & Expansion or Entrepreneurship in their community or region; has gone “above and beyond” to create positive action and sustainable growth; and has displayed traits that are admirable, has honored the legacy of the community or region, and is a proud Advocate for Rural America and all that it stands for.

During a long and dynamic career, award recipient Denny Spinner has been involved in every possible economic development facet at every level including industry recruitment, business expansion, small business development, quality of place projects, downtown revitalization, entrepreneurship and community development.

He continues to tell the stories of the area communities and inspires them to take action, is a big thinker, a dreamer and a doer, and has been a catalyst for tangible growth, both big and small. Denny has represented his Indiana region with great passion and commitment and has proven to be an outstanding partner, leader and voice for Rural America.