The Dubois County Health Department is excited to announce the launch of GOAL Family Nights, a free monthly health education and coaching program designed for families with children ages 7–17. The program aims to empower families to build healthier lifestyles together through interactive learning, hands-on demonstrations, and engaging activities.

The first GOAL Family Night will be held Tuesday, September 9, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Dubois County Health Department, located at 1187 S. St. Charles Street, Jasper, IN 47546. Family Nights will continue on the second Tuesday of each month, each covering a different health and wellness topic.

Participants can look forward to sessions on:

Balanced eating and label reading

The importance of sleep

Goal setting and creating healthy habits

Physical activity education and enjoyment

And much more!

Each event will combine group discussions, hands-on demonstrations, and games to make learning fun and practical. At least one parent, guardian, or adult family member is required to attend with their child.

“GOAL Family Nights give families the tools they need to take small, realistic steps toward healthier lives—together,” said Mary Puckett, local GOAL program coordinator. “It’s about making healthy living approachable and fun for the whole family.”

Spots are limited and registration is required by September 8, 2025. For more information, visit the Dubois County Health Department website at www.duboiscountyin.org or call (812) 481-7050.