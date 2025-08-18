St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Evanston has planned a celebration of its 175th anniversary on Sunday, September 14th, 2025.

The day will kick off with social hour and memory walk from 8:30 to 9:15 AM, followed by a worship service from 9:30 to 10:45 AM, featuring guest speaker Reverend Jeffrey Stuckwisch, the former Pastor.

Later from 11 AM to 12 PM a dinner catered by Schnitzelbank will be served with recognitions and announcements afterward from 12 to 12:30 PM, and lastly a celebration carnival takes place from 12:30 to 3 PM.

Everyone is welcome to attend and help celebrate the milestone occasion. RVSP must be made by calling 812-547-2007 no later than Saturday, September 6th, 2025.