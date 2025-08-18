The Jasper Strassenfest committee held the 2025 Half Pot drawing on Friday, August 15 at 11 a.m., announcing the winning ticket number as A-6129635. As of Monday, August 18 at 2 p.m., no winner has yet stepped forward to claim the prize, and organizers are encouraging all participants to check their tickets.

This year’s Half Pot reached a final total of $155,800, with half—$77,900—set aside for the winning ticket holder. To claim the prize, the winner should call the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 to provide contact information. A committee member will then arrange for the prize to be claimed at the Chamber office, located at 302 W. 6th Street in Jasper.

Proceeds from the Half Pot will support the VU Jasper Scholastic Excellence Fund, providing one year of full tuition, a $500 book stipend, and a laptop for local scholarship recipients. Funds will also help offset festival expenses, protect local non-profits involved with the event, and strengthen the financial base for the continuation and growth of both the Strassenfest and the Jasper community.

The drawing was conducted using state-certified raffle software provided by Ascend. Prize claim details, raffle license information, and official rules can be found online at jasperstrassenfest.org/halfpot.