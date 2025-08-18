Donald Rath, 93, passed away at home on August 14, 2025.

He was born in Wisconsin on June 24, 1932, to Matthew and Mamie (Guest) Rath and was the fifth of seven children. Following the death of his father, his mother and siblings relocated to Louisville, Kentucky, where he later met the love of his life, Mary Iona Smith. Mary worked as a waitress in the soda shop of a local drug store. It was a slice of apple pie with a scoop of ice cream and a cup of coffee that brought them together, and the rest is history. They were married on October 7, 1952, until her death in 2020. Together, they raised five children.

Donald was a retired truck driver for Holland Dairy in Holland, Indiana and a Teamster. He also raised livestock on his small family farm and grew his own vegetables each year. Donald was a kind and gentle man, always wearing a smile. He could often be heard whistling while he worked or singing praises to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. His devotion to Christ was evident in the way he treated others and lived his life.

Donald attended Barn Fork Church for over 50 years, pastoring for 45 of those years. His dedication to the Lord was inspiring and left a lasting impression on five generations of his children and grandchildren, as well as the community in which he lived.

He was preceded in death by his parents, all his siblings, his wife of 68 years, and his son, Orva Rath.

Donald is survived by his children: Ruth Marshall, Franklin Rath, and Sally Rainey, all from Dale, Indiana, as well as Donna Lamkin (Lunnie) of Henderson, Kentucky.

Funeral services for Donald Rath will be held at 1:00 p.m., C.D.T., Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at Barn Fork Church, 2411 Barren Fork Road, Tennyson, Indiana, 47637. Burial will follow at Garrison Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, prior to the service at the church. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Barn Fork Church, c/o Sally Rainey, 10540 Yellowbanks Trail, Dale, Indiana, 47523. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com