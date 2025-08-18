Latest News

IU’s Rural Engagement Director Denny Spinner Named 2025 Jim Walton Community Impact Award Recipient GOAL Family Nights to Offer Fun, Interactive Health Education in Jasper Celebration of St. John’s Lutheran Church 175th Anniversary Set for September $77,900 Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot Prize Yet to Be Claimed Deadline Nears for Perry County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Applications

The Perry County Community Foundation is accepting applications for the 2026 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program (LECSP). This prestigious opportunity provides full tuition to any accredited public or private nonprofit college or university in Indiana, along with funding for required fees and a book stipend.

The program is designed to support outstanding students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership, and community involvement. Recipients are selected through a highly competitive process.

Applications must be submitted no later than August 25, 2025.

More details, including eligibility requirements and the application portal, can be found at perrycountycf.org/lilly-endowment-community-scholarship-program.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post