The Perry County Community Foundation is accepting applications for the 2026 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program (LECSP). This prestigious opportunity provides full tuition to any accredited public or private nonprofit college or university in Indiana, along with funding for required fees and a book stipend.

The program is designed to support outstanding students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership, and community involvement. Recipients are selected through a highly competitive process.

Applications must be submitted no later than August 25, 2025.

More details, including eligibility requirements and the application portal, can be found at perrycountycf.org/lilly-endowment-community-scholarship-program.