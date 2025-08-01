As the new school year with Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools approaches, the Jasper Police Department is urging motorists to exercise caution in school zones to ensure student safety. Classes are set to begin in early August, with students returning to classrooms for the 2025–2026 academic year.

In a recent announcement, the department emphasized the importance of slowing down and staying alert in areas around schools and along bus routes. Among the safety measures highlighted:

Drivers should reduce speed and remain vigilant in school zones and near school buses, especially during morning and afternoon hours.

Yellow flashing bus lights indicate a bus is preparing to stop; motorists should begin slowing down as a precaution.

When school buses display extended stop arms and flashing red lights, drivers must come to a complete stop to protect children boarding or exiting buses.

Extra caution is urged for children walking or biking to and from school during arrival and dismissal times.

The department reiterated that these guidelines are not simply recommendations but legal requirements designed to protect the community’s students.

The Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation, which serves thousands of students across Jasper, Ireland, and surrounding areas, places a strong emphasis on safety and community involvement. School resource officers at both the middle and high school help support student well-being and assist with traffic and pedestrian safety education throughout the year.

With the start of the new academic term just around the corner, local officials are calling on all drivers, parents, and residents to work together to ensure a safe and successful school year. By obeying traffic laws, exercising patience, and keeping an eye out for students, the community can help prevent accidents and support a positive environment as students return to class.