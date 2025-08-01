The Southeast Dubois County School Corporation has announced the launch of a new athletics website for Forest Park Junior-Senior High School, offering fans, families, and students a centralized hub for everything related to Ranger sports.

Sponsored by Eventlink, the newly launched platform — www.gorangersathletics.com — aims to streamline access to vital athletic information. Features of the site include integrated team schedules, ticket information, team scores, game recaps, and team photos. The school corporation says this upgrade is designed to enhance communication and engagement throughout the Ranger community.

In addition to making it easier for fans to stay updated on upcoming games and season highlights, the website serves as a modern resource for students, coaches, and parents alike. By offering real-time updates and consolidated athletic content, the site reinforces the district’s commitment to promoting student activities and school spirit.

Forest Park’s athletic programs have long been a source of pride for the community, and the website further strengthens that connection by offering a one-stop destination for Ranger sports coverage.

For more updates and announcements, the Southeast Dubois County School Corporation encourages the public to visit their official Facebook page or head directly to the athletics website.