Shoals residents are finding a new way to shop for essentials following the recent closure of the town’s only full-service grocery store. With the departure of Jay C Foods, many in Martin County have been left searching for solutions to a growing concern: access to fresh, affordable groceries without having to leave town.

In response, local leaders and community supporters have come together to launch the Shoals Grocery Grab, a weekly pop-up grocery store set to open Tuesday, August 5th. The initiative will operate from 5 to 7 p.m. each week in the parking lot of Bo-Mac’s Drive-In in Shoals, providing fresh food and pantry staples from local vendors and community partners.

The Grocery Grab will feature a rotating selection of items including meats, dairy products, eggs, bread, and other essentials. Organizers hope it will ease the burden on those with limited transportation or those committed to supporting local businesses.

The three-month pilot program is supported by Martin County Alliance Director Jessica Potts, IU Kelley School of Business Professor Keith Dayton, and other community advocates. Feedback from shoppers will be gathered each week via a “Recommendation Board,” where suggestions for additional products or improvements can be submitted to help shape the program’s future.

If weather conditions prevent an outdoor setup, organizers plan to move the event indoors nearby, with updates to be posted on Bo-Mac’s social media.

The closure of the Shoals Jay C store marked the end of an era for many longtime residents. It not only removed a vital service but also disrupted a social space that served as a routine stop for many in the community. While the Grocery Grab may not fully replace what was lost, it offers a creative and collaborative approach to keeping Shoals fed and connected.

A promotional video for the Shoals Grocery Grab can be found on Bo-Mac’s Drive-In Facebook page, where additional updates will continue to be posted as the program develops.