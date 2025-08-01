The Paoli Police Department has welcomed a familiar face back to its ranks. Officer Brandon Johnson has officially rejoined the department as a full-time officer, returning to the agency where he began his law enforcement career as a reserve.

After serving for several years as a full-time deputy with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Johnson has come back to Paoli PD as a fully certified officer. According to the department, he has already begun his official duties and will transition to the night shift once onboarding is complete.

Officer Johnson brings with him advanced training credentials, including certification as a breath test operator. He is also currently completing Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) training, which equips officers with tools to better detect impaired drivers under the influence of drugs.

His return is seen as a valuable asset to the department as they continue efforts to enhance public safety and traffic enforcement in the community.