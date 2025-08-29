Kenneth Edwin “Ken” Coffey, age 77, of Bloomington, Indiana, passed away on Monday, August 25, 2025 at his home.

He was born July 23, 1948, in Evansville to John D. and Jewel (Scoville) Coffey. He was raised on a farm and graduated from Oakland City College. Ken loved to read crime stories and loved all creatures great and small. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Anna Coffey; a stillborn son, Sam; a 41-day-old infant daughter, Jackie; step-children, John and James Lawrence; and his 9 siblings.

Ken is survived by his children, Terry (Evan Voges) Coffey of Birdseye, Lucas (Angel) Coffey of New Jersey, Aaron (Heidi) Coffey of Illinois, Marcy (Nathan Weitzel) Coffey of English; their mother, Mary Coffey; step children, Madeline Nelson of Bloomington, Teresa Villegas of Ohio; seven grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Little Pigeon Creek Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Pigeon Creek Baptist Church and/or cemetery.