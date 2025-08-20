Latest News

The Jasper Street Department along with contractor Calcar Paving will be milling the following streets on Friday, August 22nd:

Cherry Street between 14th Street and 15th Street
Habig Street from 11th Ave. to south of 12th Ave
12th Ave. from Habig Street east to the railroad crossing

Base patching will occur on Saturday, August 23rd. Surface paving will occur on Monday, August 25th and Tuesday, August 26th. These streets will not close during construction, but motorists should expect delays when traveling these streets.

This schedule is subject to weather and any unforeseen delays.

On By Joey Rehl

