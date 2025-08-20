Starting Monday, August 25, 2025, the Dubois County Health Department will begin offering flu vaccinations to help residents protect themselves during the upcoming respiratory season.

Flu shots will be available for walk-ins Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The department is also offering a convenient drive-thru option during the same hours for individuals age 12 and older, allowing families to get vaccinated without leaving their vehicles.

To provide more flexibility, late-night flu shot clinics will also be held at the health department on the following dates:

August 27 from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m.

September 10 and 24 from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m.

October 8 and 22 from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m.

The flu vaccine is covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and most private insurance providers.

In addition to flu shots, the Dubois County Health Department also provides a range of other vaccinations, including RSV, shingles, hepatitis A and B, tetanus, and pneumonia. For more information, call 812-481-7056.