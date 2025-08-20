The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth has been awarded a grant from Being For Others to support the Community Roots Project at the Loogootee Senior Center. The initiative will expand programming and enhance facilities at the center, with a focus on building intergenerational connections and reducing social isolation through new partnerships and diverse activities.

Being for Others (BFO) Health and Wellness Foundation is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a culture of health and wellness across Southwest Indiana. Established in 2024 through a $20 million endowment made possible by the affiliation between Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center and Deaconess Health System, the foundation serves eight counties: Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike, and Spencer.

The foundation works exclusively through grant-making, collaborating with local organizations and agencies to support initiatives that strengthen communities and promote health and wellness under the guiding message: Be Well. Be Healthy. Be for Others.

More information is available by calling 812-556-0400 or visiting www.beingforothers.org