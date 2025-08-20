Daniel A. Voight, age 56 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:49 p.m. on Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana.

Daniel was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 8, 1969 to Daniel Voight Sr. and Joy Ann (Bentley) Voight.

He had worked as an automobile mechanic.

Daniel enjoyed spending time with friends.

Surviving are two daughters: Heather Newman, Rockford, Ill, and Justice Beard, Vincennes, IN, one grandchild Andrew Newman, and one sister, Dawn Humphrey (Tom), Jasper.

Preceding him in death were his parents and one sister, Sue Kerr.

Private services were held with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.