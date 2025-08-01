The Sisters of St. Benedict will hold a Nuclear Prayer Day gathering on Wednesday, August 6th, 2025, at 6:30 PM EDT on the front steps of the Monastery Immaculate Conception, by the Peace Pole. In case of rain, it will be held in the church.

Nuclear Prayer Day was originated by Voices for a World Free of Nuclear Weapons, a Cooperation Circle of the United Religions Initiative (URI). They initiated this day to commemorate the anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and to call for the elimination of nuclear weapons.

The first Nuclear Prayer Day was observed on August 6, 2022. This year marks the 80th anniversary of atomic bombs being dropped on Japan.

Sister Kathleen Cash will lead the gathering in prayer and reflection next to the Peace Pole. The first Peace Pole was placed at the monastery in 1995 at the outside entrance to the Madonna Chapel in Madonna Hall. A new Peace Pole was planted at the front entrance of the monastery in 2003, with the saying “Let peace prevail on earth” written in a different language on each side.

All who wish to attend are welcome to join with the Sisters of St. Benedict and others around the world to pray for peace and the end of nuclear weapons.