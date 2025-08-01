Jasper Garage Doors is officially opening its doors to the community with a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting on Friday, August 11 at 11 AM.

The event will be held at their new location at 4195 Mannheim Road, and all are welcome to attend for refreshments, conversation, and a first look at Jasper’s newest family-owned business.

An extension of the well-known Evansville Garage Doors, Jasper Garage Doors brings their legacy to Dubois County. The Rothschild family has served Southern Indiana since 1953, and now, fourth-generation Corey Rothschild is carrying the tradition forward in Jasper.

Jasper Garage Doors offers residential and commercial garage door installation, repair, and service, backed by over a century of combined experience. With deep roots in the region and a dedication to quality, they’re locally owned, locally operated, and locally trusted.

The grand opening event is free and open to the public. Stop by to meet the team, enjoy refreshments, and celebrate the arrival of a new, family-run name in town.

For more information of Jasper Garage Doors and their services, visit: jaspergaragedoorpros.com.