Attorney General Todd Rokita is setting up shop at this year’s Indiana State Fair, bringing indianaunclaimed.gov to the Midway and helping Hoosiers search for their unclaimed property.

The Indiana State Fair runs from Friday, August 1st to Sunday, August 17th and is closed on Mondays. Attorney General Rokita’s booth is located in the Mercantile Building and will be staffed from 9 AM ET to 9 PM ET each day.

Recovering your unclaimed property is safe, secure and simple. Attorney General Rokita recommends Hoosiers visit indianaunclaimed.gov and check for these types of property:

Unclaimed wages or commissions

Money orders

Safety deposit box contents

Savings and checking accounts

Refunds

Overpayments such as: Credit card balances Cell phone bills DMV payments



Representatives from the office will be available to assist Hoosiers at the fair with unclaimed property and provide information to help consumers protect themselves and their family from ID theft and other clever scams. Copies of Attorney General publications like the Parents’ Bill of Rights, Gun Owners Bill of Rights, and Indiana Constitution will also be available.

For more information on unclaimed property, visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov.