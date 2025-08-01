The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday, July 31, 2025, at the intersection of U.S. 50 and State Road 257, involving three vehicles and resulting in the death of an Illinois man.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene around 4:41 p.m. following reports of a serious collision involving a passenger vehicle, a FedEx truck, and a moped.

According to authorities, the crash occurred when a 2014 Ford Edge, driven by Gina Graber of Loogootee, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 50. At the same time, a 2015 FedEx delivery truck, operated by Daniel Altmeyer of Huntingburg, was heading south on State Road 257. A third vehicle—a 2023 Honda moped—was stopped on the south side of the intersection, driven by Jake Kuykendall of Olney, Illinois, and positioned northbound on SR 257.

Investigators determined that a collision occurred between the Ford Edge and the FedEx truck, causing the truck to veer into the path of the moped. Kuykendall was ejected from the moped and sustained critical injuries. He was initially taken to Daviess Community Hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Evansville, where he died during the night. His family has since been notified.

The Indiana State Police are handling the accident reconstruction as part of the ongoing investigation.

Multiple agencies responded to assist at the scene, including the Washington City Police Department, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, Daviess County Ambulance Service, Indiana State Police, Craney’s Wrecker Service, and Briggeman’s Wrecker Service.