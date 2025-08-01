Organizers of the Dale Fall Fest are actively seeking volunteers to assist with the upcoming 57th Annual Dale Fall Fest, which will be held September 4th, 5th & 6th, 2025 at the Dale Town Park.

Volunteers are needed to help with a variety of tasks, including event setup, staffing booths, and general assistance throughout the festival.

The Dale Fall Fest is a well-established community event that draws residents and visitors for three days of family-friendly activities, food, and entertainment. This year’s festival continues the tradition of offering carnival rides, a parade, specialty foods such as elephant ears and grilled pork chops, and numerous contests and tournaments. Activities for children and families include a pet parade, kiddie tractor pull, basketball and volleyball games, a live animal show, and various games and raffles.

The event relies heavily on community involvement to run smoothly and to maintain the vibrant atmosphere that attendees expect each year. Volunteers play an essential role in supporting the festival’s operations and helping to create a memorable experience for all.

Residents interested in volunteering are encouraged to sign up and get involved, helping to make this year’s festival the most successful yet. For more information or to volunteer, individuals can contact the organizers via email or follow the Dale Fall Fest page on Facebook for updates and announcements.