August is National Emergency Management Awareness Month, a time to recognize the vital work of emergency professionals across the country. In Warrick County, the local Emergency Management Agency is using the occasion to highlight the behind-the-scenes planning and coordination that keeps the community safe year-round.

The agency plays a central role in preparing for and responding to emergencies, long before storms hit or disasters unfold. From managing the county’s Emergency Operations Center to coordinating with first responders and government agencies, Warrick County EMA focuses on being ready when seconds count.

Their responsibilities include creating emergency response plans, identifying community vulnerabilities, securing resources, and conducting training exercises. These efforts are all aimed at building a more resilient Warrick County—ready for anything from natural disasters to large-scale emergencies.

As part of this month’s recognition, Warrick County EMA is also preparing for Indiana EMA Week, set for August 17 to 23. The week will provide additional opportunities for the public to learn about emergency preparedness and how they can contribute to community safety.

The agency also takes time this month to thank its dedicated team, whose day-to-day work often happens out of the spotlight but plays a critical role in protecting residents and supporting first responders.

The Warrick County Emergency Management Agency is located at 107 W Locust Street, Suite 307, in Boonville. For more information, call 812-897-6178.

Residents are encouraged to follow Warrick County EMA on social media to stay informed and get involved.