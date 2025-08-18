The St. Anthony Fire Department has received a $10,000 grant through the State Farm® Good Neighbor Firefighter Safety Program, in partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC). The department is one of 150 volunteer fire departments nationwide selected to receive funding, with a total of $1.5 million awarded this year.

The grant will allow the department to purchase two 800 MHz handheld radios and five VHF/800 pagers, an important step in its transition to Indiana’s statewide communication system. This upgrade will improve interoperability between fire, police, and EMS agencies, ensuring faster and more reliable response in emergencies.

St. Anthony Fire Department serves Jackson Township in Dubois County, covering 36 square miles and approximately 2,000 residents, while also assisting neighboring departments when needed. The total cost to fully upgrade its radio system is estimated at $70,000, making the grant a significant contribution toward reaching that goal.

Volunteer fire departments like St. Anthony rely heavily on community support and grants to maintain operations and meet growing safety demands. The funding from State Farm and the NVFC will help strengthen local emergency response and enhance safety for both firefighters and the community they protect.

More information about the Good Neighbor Firefighter Safety Program is available at www.nvfc.org/statefarm.