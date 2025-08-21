A scheduled town hall event featuring Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith at the Ohio Township Trustee Office turned tumultuous Wednesday evening, culminating in chaos as attendees began shouting and physically jostling one another.

Law enforcement was called to assist after a large fight broke out during the meeting. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson said his office was unable to send units due to availability, while the Evansville Police Department confirmed that officers responded but took no enforcement action. They noted that further comment will come from the Indiana State Police.

Footage captured from the scene showed one individual being taken down by law enforcement as tensions escalated.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigative review, noting the complexity of the situation with multiple individuals involved, including two off-duty deputies who were providing security. Sheriff Michael Wilder said the review will involve examining physical evidence and conducting interviews, with no timeline yet for completion.

Lieutenant Governor Beckwith later released a statement acknowledging the disruption, saying that while he welcomes debate, some individuals resorted to disorderly conduct. He thanked law enforcement and first responders for working to keep the public and his team safe.

Indiana State Police have not yet issued a public statement on the incident.