Siebert’s Clothing has been honored with the Governor’s Century Business Award, recognizing more than 100 years in operation. The Jasper retailer accepted the award at the Indiana Statehouse last week, part of the state’s annual recognition of long-running Hoosier businesses.

The Century and Half Century awards are presented each year to Indiana companies with at least 100 or 50 consecutive years in business. This year’s ceremony celebrated more than 30 honorees statewide.

Founded in 1922, Siebert’s has been a Main Street fixture for generations and notes that its tailoring tradition has been passed down through the family.

On social media, the store credited its staff and generations of loyal customers and noted it is in its 103rd year.

Third-generation owner Jim Siebert has also been recognized locally for his longstanding role with the business.

More information is available on the Siebert’s Clothing Facebook page.