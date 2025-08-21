A Hunter Education Course will be held at the Shoals School Cafeteria on Friday, September 19, from 6:00 to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, September 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The program is taught by Indiana Conservation Officers and volunteer instructors, covering safe firearm use, hunter ethics, conservation management, game identification, archery, tree stand safety, and more.

Anyone born after December 31, 1986, is required to complete Hunter Education certification before purchasing a hunting license in Indiana. The course is free, but participants must attend the entire class, including all sessions, in order to be certified.

The program is sponsored by Shoals Schools and West Boggs Park. For more information, contact Kendrick Fuhrman or Tony Mann at 812-837-9536, or visit IndianaHunterEducation.com for online registration.