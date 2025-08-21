Hoosier Hills Credit Union has announced the promotion of Sarah Waninger to Vice President of Operations at its Chrisney Service Center. A lifelong Spencer County resident, Waninger has been with the credit union since 2017, serving with a reputation for leadership, dedication, and a commitment to member service. In addition to her work with Hoosier Hills, she is active in the community as a volunteer firefighter, local advocate, and mother. The credit union notes that her promotion reflects both her professional achievements and her role in supporting the values of service and community engagement.