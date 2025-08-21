Latest News

Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County Selects Jacques Family for 22nd Home Build Deputy Haas Named Crisis Intervention Team Coordinator for Dubois County Dr. Mason Gay Appointed to Medical Staff at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center Waninger Named Vice President of Operations at Hoosier Hills Chrisney Center Hunter Education Course Offered in Shoals September 19–20

Hoosier Hills Credit Union has announced the promotion of Sarah Waninger to Vice President of Operations at its Chrisney Service Center. A lifelong Spencer County resident, Waninger has been with the credit union since 2017, serving with a reputation for leadership, dedication, and a commitment to member service. In addition to her work with Hoosier Hills, she is active in the community as a volunteer firefighter, local advocate, and mother. The credit union notes that her promotion reflects both her professional achievements and her role in supporting the values of service and community engagement.

On By Joey Rehl

