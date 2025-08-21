Hoosier Hills Credit Union has announced the promotion of Sarah Waninger to Vice President of Operations at its Chrisney Service Center. A lifelong Spencer County resident, Waninger has been with the credit union since 2017, serving with a reputation for leadership, dedication, and a commitment to member service. In addition to her work with Hoosier Hills, she is active in the community as a volunteer firefighter, local advocate, and mother. The credit union notes that her promotion reflects both her professional achievements and her role in supporting the values of service and community engagement.
Related Post
August 21, 2025
You must be logged in to post a comment.