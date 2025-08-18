Latest News

On Sunday morning, August 17, Trooper Noah Ewing and Trooper Nathan Teusch were working State Road 56 in French Lick when they stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. Trooper Teusch made contact with the driver, Richard Hagen. Hagen showed visible signs of impairment. Hagen was transported to IU Health Hospital in Paoli for a chemical test. Hagen was arrested and transported to the Orange County Jail, where he is being held on bond.

• Richard L. Hagen, 28, West Baden Springs, IN.

OVWI – Class C Misdemeanor

Operating With Suspended Registration – Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officers – Trooper Noah Ewing & Trooper Nathan Teusch

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law

On By Joey Rehl

