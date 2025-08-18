Raymond “Eugene” Smith, 63, of English, Indiana passed away Saturday, August 16, 2025, in the Harrison County Hospital.

He was born on December 17, 1961, in Corydon, Indiana to Leonard G. and Violet C. (Vanwinkle) Smith.

Eugene worked as a heavy equipment operator for Mulzer Quarries for 38 years until his retirement. He liked hunting, fishing and was a lifelong farmer. Eugene will be remembered as someone with a kind and gentle heart, he loved his family and caring for animals.

He is preceded in death by his father, Leonard Glenn Smith.

Eugene is survived by his wife, Kimberly, their son Parker Dale Smith, step- children, Kaelin (Alec) Muchmore, Jesse (Caitlin) Baize, his siblings, Michael Smith, Amy (David) Fraze, Lora Smith, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday August 19, 2025, from 4:00 P.M until 8:00 P.M at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana.

Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday August 20, 2025, at 10:00 A.M EST at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana. Burial will follow in Mathers Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Raymond “Eugene” Smith.