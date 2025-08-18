Actors Community Theatre Inc. (ACT) recently held board elections at their August board meeting, a process that is held regularly every two years. The slate of new officers was presented to the Board of Directors, and with unanimous approval, the 2025-2027 Executive Board Officers was confirmed.

2025-2027 Actors Community Theatre Executive Board Officers:

President: Angie Schitter of Jasper, IN

Vice-President: Kaitlyn Neukam of Haysville, IN

Treasurer: Liz Book of Jasper, IN

Secretary: Kelly Lechner of Crystal, IN

The new Executive Board is eager to bring some new ideas to fruition with ACT, while also continuing to provide unique theatrical experiences to the Dubois County area.

The new Executive Board would also like to give tremendous thanks and appreciation to the outgoing 2023-2025 Executive Board Officers, which includes Liz Book, Kate Letterman Conway, Beth Seidl, and Patti O’Brien.

Actors Community Theatre Inc. is a non-for-profit group based in Jasper, Indiana, that has provided the community with cultural and educational entertainment in all branches of dramatic arts for over 75 years. ACT is led by a 10-person Board of Directors, which includes:

Angie Schitter, President

Kaitlyn Neukam, Vice-President

Liz Book, Treasurer

Kelly Lechner, Secretary

Patti O’Brien

Beth Seidl

Kate Letterman Conway

Shelby Gidley

Jade Marinin

Allison Woodruff, Student Representative

The Board of Directors is currently working on their upcoming show, Dracula: The Radio Play. They are currently in the process of hiring production roles, and will be announcing audition opportunities for Dracula: The Radio Play in the coming weeks.

Those interested in supporting the local arts and community theatre performance are encouraged to follow Actors Community Theatre on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/ActorsCommunityTheatre

https://www.instagram.com/act1947

https://www.actorscommunitytheatre.com