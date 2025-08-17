The Historic Shoals River District (HSRD) has introduced a new Community Survey to gather input from residents, business owners, and supporters on the future direction of downtown Shoals. The 10-question survey is available through the HSRD Facebook page, via a direct online link, or by scanning a QR code.

Participants are invited to share their perspectives on what they value most about Shoals, identify challenges the community faces, and suggest improvements, events, or new businesses they would like to see. The survey also provides an option for individuals to indicate interest in volunteering or becoming more involved with HSRD initiatives.

The project supports HSRD’s broader mission to revitalize downtown Shoals by enhancing beautification efforts, strengthening local businesses, and fostering community connections. The survey can be accessed online at Google Form Link or through the HSRD Facebook page at HSRD Facebook.