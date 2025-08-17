Latest News

The Martin County Council held a special meeting on Monday, August 11, to vote on the implementation of a wheel tax and motor vehicle excise tax. After hearing from community members, the council approved the measures, setting a $40 annual fee for most passenger vehicles, motorcycles, mopeds, and other specialty vehicles and an $80 annual fee for heavy commercial vehicles.

The new taxes are expected to bring in approximately $500,000 each year.

The adoption of these taxes is mandated by recent state legislation, ensuring Martin County remains eligible for the Community Crossings Matching Grant program. This program typically provides the county with $1.5 million annually for paving and road improvement projects, which are vital to maintaining road infrastructure.

