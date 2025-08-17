The Property Rights Alliance will hold a public meeting on Thursday, August 21, at 7 p.m. at the Schnitzelbank Restaurant in Jasper.

The meeting is open to all interested individuals and will focus on planning the next steps in the group’s efforts to stop the Mid-States Corridor project.

The Property Rights Alliance is encouraging community members to attend and take part in the discussion. Donations to support the organization’s work may be made to Property Rights Alliance Inc., PO Box 64, Jasper, IN 47547, or online through Venmo at venmo.com/propertyrightsalliance and GoFundMe at gofund.me/12fd6495.