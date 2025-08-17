Latest News

Residents Invited to Share Input on the Future of Downtown Shoals Martin County Council Approves Wheel and Excise Taxes to Secure Road Funding Property Rights Alliance Schedules August 21 Meeting in Jasper Dubois County High School Students Invited to Attend 2025 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Washington Man Arrested on Felony Drug and Forgery Charges Following Traffic Stop

The Rotary Club of Dubois County has announced a sponsorship opportunity for one high school student from each of Dubois County’s high schools (for a maximum of four students total) to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) program this fall.

The 2025 RYLA will be held October 31 – November 2 at Bradford Woods in Martinsville, Indiana. This year’s theme, “Ignite the Spark of Leadership,” will encourage students to discover their potential, strengthen leadership skills, and build lasting connections with peers from across the state.

RYLA is a nationally recognized program that helps students:

  • Build confidence and communication skills
  • Strengthen teamwork and problem-solving abilities
  • Explore ethical leadership and decision-making
  • Connect with like-minded peers and community leaders

Applications are due Monday, October 13, 2025, and interested students should contact their high school guidance counselor for details. Austin Welp is also available for questions at austin.welp@gmail.com

Prospective participants can apply online by completing Steps 2 and 3 at district6580ryla.com/participants-forms. (Step 1 will be handled by the Rotary Club of Dubois County.)

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post