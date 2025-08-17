The Rotary Club of Dubois County has announced a sponsorship opportunity for one high school student from each of Dubois County’s high schools (for a maximum of four students total) to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) program this fall.

The 2025 RYLA will be held October 31 – November 2 at Bradford Woods in Martinsville, Indiana. This year’s theme, “Ignite the Spark of Leadership,” will encourage students to discover their potential, strengthen leadership skills, and build lasting connections with peers from across the state.

RYLA is a nationally recognized program that helps students:

Build confidence and communication skills

Strengthen teamwork and problem-solving abilities

Explore ethical leadership and decision-making

Connect with like-minded peers and community leaders

Applications are due Monday, October 13, 2025, and interested students should contact their high school guidance counselor for details. Austin Welp is also available for questions at austin.welp@gmail.com.

Prospective participants can apply online by completing Steps 2 and 3 at district6580ryla.com/participants-forms. (Step 1 will be handled by the Rotary Club of Dubois County.)