On Friday morning, August 15, 2025, an Indiana State Police traffic stop in Washington led to the arrest of a local man on multiple felony charges.

Around 10:17 a.m., Master Trooper Jarrod Lents stopped a Lincoln Navigator near Center Street and NE 11th Street for expired license plates and a seatbelt violation. The driver, identified as 50-year-old Martin J. Hoevel of Washington, was found to have altered temporary plates that had expired in March.

During the stop, Trooper Lents discovered suspected methamphetamine on Hoevel. A further search of the vehicle uncovered additional drug paraphernalia. Hoevel was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Daviess County Jail, where he is being held on bond.

Hoevel faces preliminary charges of:

Forgery (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor)

Senior Trooper Mitch Wier assisted in the incident. Authorities remind the public that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.