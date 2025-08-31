On Friday night, August 29, at approximately 11:40 p.m., Trooper Hurley stopped the driver of a black Jeep for disregarding the traffic light at the intersection of State Road 550 and State Road 67. The driver was identified as Ian Stewart, 40, of Washington, who displayed signs of impairment.

Moments later, additional officers from the Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist. Stewart was instructed to exit his vehicle so field sobriety tests could be conducted, but he refused. When Trooper Hurley opened the driver’s door and again instructed him to step out, Stewart put the vehicle in drive and fled south on SR 67 from Thompson Road.

Just south of Church Road, Stewart left the highway and drove into a bean field. He eventually stopped, exited the Jeep, and laid down in the field in an attempt to hide. Officers set up a perimeter and used a PA system to order him out. Stewart eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

A search of Stewart revealed two syringes containing a dark liquid. Inside the vehicle, officers also located a fully loaded 9mm magazine, though no firearm was found. Stewart was transported to the Knox County Jail, where he is currently being held on bond. Toxicology results are pending, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Arrested and Charges: