Jackie Hirt-Snyder, age 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery, surrounded by the love of her family.

She was born October 15, 1942, in Evansville, to Eli and Thelma (Newman) Krueger; and married Donald Snyder in June of 1990.

A devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother “GiGi,” Jackie leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and cherished memories. She is survived by her sons, Jade (Debbie) Hirt of Huntingburg, Jarid (Beth) Hirt of Santa Claus, and Don Alan (Roxanne) Snyder of Santa Claus; six grandchildren, Conner (Katelyn) Hirt of Arizona, Spencer (Payton) Hirt of North Carolina, Tyler (Kyla) Hirt of Mariah Hill, Mallori (Nick) Betz of Lincoln City, Trae (Sydney) Hirt of Santa Claus, and Collin (Abbey) Snyder of Iowa; one brother, Mel (Debbie) Krueger of Terre Haute; and by seven great-granddaughters.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband of 24 years, Don, with whom she shared a second chapter of life. Together, they enjoyed the simple pleasures of watching NASCAR races and pro football, as well as fishing and boating.

Before her battle with dementia, Jackie was a vibrant, loving woman who delighted in spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing games of Skip-Bo, going on outings, camping, and lovingly creating photo books that captured the special moments they shared.

She had a deep love for nature, especially birds and squirrels, which she faithfully fed every day. Whether it was a bright cardinal at the feeder or a curious squirrel at the window, she found joy in their daily visits.

An avid card player, Jackie was a skilled bridge partner and loved the challenge of a good game. In her later years, she found quiet joy in doing word seek puzzles, keeping her mind engaged and her spirit content.

Her humor, kindness, and unwavering love for her family will be missed deeply and remembered always.

Funeral services for Jackie Hirt-Snyder will be held at 10:30 a.m. C.D.T. on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale. Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2:00–7:00 p.m. C.D.T. on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at Rainey Funeral Home, and also one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross and/or Heart-to-Heart Hospice. Condolences may be shared online at www.raineyfuneralhome.com.