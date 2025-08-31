Margaret Jane “Margie” Backer, 89, of Ferdinand passed away Wednesday August 27, 2025 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Margie was born on December 1, 1935 in Ferdinand to Doctor Henry G. and Frances (McLaughlin) Backer.

Margie was a lifelong member of St. Ferdinand Parish. She was a member of the St. Ann’s Sodality and also the St. Ann’s Choir. She graduated from Brescia University in 1961 with a Bachelor’s Degree. She was a teacher in several school districts. Margie was a benefactor of the Oblates of St. Benedict, and Eucharistic Minister. Margie was a volunteer at Scenic Hills Care Center and the Dubois County Historical Museum. She was a very active member of the Ferdinand Historical Society. She enjoyed being with family and friends, and attending her nieces and nephews many activities.

Surviving are one sister, Sister Phyllis Backer MMS, of Philadelphia, PA., two brothers, Thomas (Pam) Backer of Erlanger, KY., and Joseph (Lucia) Backer MD of McLean, VA., Sisters-in-laws, Dr. Barbara Backer of La Porte, and Mary Ellen Backer of Jasper. Twenty-seven nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, George “Pete”, John, Henry, David, Lawrence, Patrick, Mary Jo Uebelhor, and Susan Hasenour.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM EDT on Thursday September 4th in St. Ferdinand Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be in the church from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM EDT on Thursday September 4th. Memorial contributions may be made to Margaret Backer Endowed Fund at Brescia University. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.