On Sunday morning, September 7, Trooper Blake Leary was working the French Lick area. Orange County Dispatch advised of a possible intoxicated driver near French Lick. Officers from the Indiana State Police and Orange County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle. Officers observed a traffic violation and stopped the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Brielle Prange. Prange showed visible signs of impairment. Prange was transported to IU Health Hospital in Paoli for a chemical test. Prange was arrested and transported to the Orange County jail where she is being held on bond.

• Brielle E. Prange, 28, Jasper, IN.

Operating While Intoxicated (Prior Conviction Withing 7 Years) – Level 6 Felony

Arresting Officers – Trooper Blake Leary

Assisting Agency – Orange County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law