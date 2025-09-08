Latest News

New Tornado Shelter Coming to Shoals Schools Perdue Farms Announces Workforce Reduction at Washington Facility Shoals Volleyball Hosting Soup Supper to Aid 5th Grader in Cancer Battle Indiana State Police Jasper Post Parking Lot Closed for Repaving 911 Call Leads to Felony OVWI Arrest

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Kelsey Erny and MaLea Wagner, with the Holland Fest Committee, to discuss the upcoming 2025 Holland Fest, taking place at the Holland Park on September 12th-14th, 2025. Some highlights include free live entertainment, the kids zone, the 2nd annual weiner dog race, dutch pot half pot raffle, ice cream eating contest, and so much more.

Visit their Facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/Hollandin.events

https://youtu.be/SSZfutdTMqU

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

