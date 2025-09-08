As part of the global celebration of the Jubilee of Consecrated Life, the Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand are inviting the public to join them on Sunday, October 12, at 10:30 a.m. EST for Mass at Monastery Immaculate Conception. Following the service, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., guests are welcome for coffee, treats, and casual conversation on the colonnade. In the event of rain, the gathering will move to the monastery dining room. All are welcome to share in the celebration, which highlights the beauty of consecrated life and the values of peace, hope, and community.

The Jubilee of Consecrated Life will be celebrated worldwide from October 8–12, 2025, with the main gathering taking place in Rome. Organized by the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life, the event will bring together men and women from across the globe for prayer, reflection, and communion. This year’s theme, “Pilgrims of hope, on the way to peace,” emphasizes reconciliation, unity, and renewal of commitment to serving the Gospel.

The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand are among the largest Benedictine communities of women in the United States, with more than 95 members. Rooted in the Benedictine tradition, the sisters seek God through community life, prayer, hospitality, and service. Founded in 1867 by four young Benedictine sisters who came to Ferdinand to teach local children, the Monastery Immaculate Conception has since welcomed more than 1,000 women into its community. Today, the sisters serve far beyond Ferdinand in ministries such as education, social work, parish ministry, counseling, health care, youth ministry, chaplaincy, and more, all with the mission of being a presence of peace in the world.