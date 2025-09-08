Latest News

On Sunday night, September 7, Trooper Levi Hupp was patrolling State Road 162 in Ferdinand when he stopped a vehicle for failing to dim the vehicle’s bright lights and having no license plate. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Kaci Houchin-Rogers. Houchin-Rogers showed visible signs of impairment. Houchin-Rogers was transported to Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper for a chemical test. Houchin-Rogers was arrested and transported to the Dubois County jail where she is being held on bond.

• Kaci L. Houchin-Rogers, 33, Petersburg, IN.

Operating While Intoxicated (Prior Conviction Withing 7 Years) – Level 6 Felony

Arresting Officers – Trooper Levi Hupp

Assisting Officers – Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy & Ferdinand Police Department

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law

