Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) today released its 2025 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) report and announced that work has begun to form and adopt an implementation strategy focused on the most pressing health needs identified in the assessment.

“As a county‑owned hospital, our first responsibility is to listen,” said Justin D. Harris, MSHA, MBA, FACHE, chief executive officer of Daviess Community Hospital. “The 2025 CHNA gives us a clear, data‑driven picture of local needs. We are already moving forward to develop an implementation strategy with our partners to address the priorities identified and to improve access, equity, and outcomes for the people we serve.”

Key findings at a glance

247 total survey responses ( 46 face‑to‑face).

total survey responses ( face‑to‑face). Majority demographics: 64.3% from ZIP 47501 ; 67.5% female; 94% White; largest respondent age band 57–67 ( 23.9% ).

from ZIP ; female; White; largest respondent age band ( ). Top community negative impacts (5‑point scale): Use of illegal drugs/substances (1.85) Suicide (2.23) After‑hours/weekend transportation (2.26) Homelessness (2.32) Cost of healthy foods (2.32) .

(5‑point scale): Top needs : Higher‑paying jobs (4.29) Affordable, quality housing (4.00) Mental health services for youth (4.00) Education to prevent illegal substance use (3.97) Additional funding for programs and services (3.95) .

Priority areas for action: Mental Health Affordability (wages, housing, food) Substance Use.



The 2025 findings build on prior assessments. In 2019, illegal/prescription drug misuse, mental/behavioral health, and affordable housing ranked high, and in 2022, stigma around mental health services, affordable housing, and homelessness were prominent. The new report provides updated context, trends, and a roadmap for action.

“Staying at the forefront of identifying and addressing community health needs is central to our mission,” Harris added. “This report is a roadmap—and our next step is turning it into action.”

The full CHNA report is available on the hospital’s website at dchosp.org. Printed copies are available upon request at the hospital’s main‑lobby front desk.