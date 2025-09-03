Dubois Strong will host its annual Golf Scramble on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at Sultan’s Run in Jasper. The event will begin with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m.

The scramble offers multiple team and sponsorship packages. Team entry levels include Eagle ($1,800), Birdie ($1,000), Par ($750), and Bogey ($500), each providing golf, lunch, and additional benefits depending on the package.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available, including Presenting Sponsor, 19th Hole Sponsor, Hole-in-One Sponsor, and Closest to the Pin Sponsor. These packages range from $1,500 to $3,000 and include recognition throughout the event.

Registration is now open, and businesses or individuals interested in participating or sponsoring can visit duboisstrong.com or contact Dubois Strong at 812-482-9650 or success@duboisstrong.com.